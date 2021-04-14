2021 WNBA Schedule: League Outlines Key Dates For Upcoming Season

NESN Logo Sign In

There is plenty in store for the upcoming WNBA season.

The league has announced its 2021 regular season will begin Friday, May 14 and end Sunday, Sept. 19. Those are not the only key dates on the calendar, though.

After Thursday’s draft, teams will be permitted to begin training camps Sunday, April 25 before the preseason gets underway Saturday, May 1. The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will kick off the season at 7 p.m. ET that evening.

The league will pause for a month between Thursday, July 11 and Sunday, August 15 to allow players to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The last game of the season currently is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 between the Fever and Chicago Sky.