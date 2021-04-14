2021 WNBA Schedule: League Outlines Key Dates For Upcoming Season

There is plenty in store for the upcoming WNBA season.
The league has announced its 2021 regular season will begin Friday, May 14 and end Sunday, Sept. 19. Those are not the only key dates on the calendar, though.
After Thursday’s draft, teams will be permitted to begin training camps Sunday, April 25 before the preseason gets underway Saturday, May 1. The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty will kick off the season at 7 p.m. ET that evening.
The league will pause for a month between Thursday, July 11 and Sunday, August 15 to allow players to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.
The last game of the season currently is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 between the Fever and Chicago Sky.
Here is a full list of this year’s big dates, via the WNBA:
April 15 — 2021 WNBA Draft
April 25 — Training camps begin
May 1 — Pre-season games begin
May 11 — Last possible date for pre-season games
May 13 — Final roster cut-down date at 5:00 pm ET
May 14 — WNBA season begins
July 11 — Last games before Olympic Break
July 15 – August 11 — Olympic Break
August 15 — Second half schedule begins
August 21 — Trade deadline occurs at 8:00 p.m. ET
September 19 — Last day of the regular season
September 23 — Playoffs begin
October 19 — Last possible finals date
