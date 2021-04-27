Yankees’ Aaron Boone Says Umpire Bullied Him Ahead Of Ejection

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Boone is taking exception to how he an umpire treated him Monday night.

The Yankees manager was tossed in the eighth inning of yet another New York loss, which came to the Baltimore Orioles.

There actually was some merit to why Boone was miffed. Down 4-1 in the eighth, Gio Urshela ripped an RBI single, which plated Clint Frazier and nearly drove D.J. LeMahieu home. However, before LeMahieu was said to have crossed home, a boneheaded baserunning blunder by Aaron Judge got him tagged out a third, meaning LeMahieu’s run didn’t count.

Boone was looking to see if the Yankees should challenge the play, but ended up being told they took too long to decide and thus couldn’t challenge it. The umpire then indicated to the manager that he shouldn’t even bother coming out of the dugout, because it wasn’t going to do anything except get him tossed.

He came out of the dugout anyway and got ejected.