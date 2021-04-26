Aaron Judge Trade? Yankees And Angels Reportedly Have Had ‘Flirtations’

NESN Logo Sign In

All rise, Angels fans?

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels reportedly discussed a potential Aaron Judge trade last offseason, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Sunday night. A deal involving the superstar outfielder, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season, never got close to happening, however.

Here’s an excerpt from Olney’s column:

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels very briefly talked about Aaron Judge in offseason trade conversations, but nothing advanced; rather, it was the lightest of flirtations, and perhaps a door-opener for other names. Teams talk all the time about a wide range of players, from their best to their least accomplished.

But soon enough, the Yankees will be face to face with the decision of whether to invest long-term in Judge, who will be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. In 2017, he clubbed 52 homers, drew 127 walks and posted a 1.049 OPS. In the 258 games since then — played over the full seasons of 2018 and 2019, the 60-game season of ’20, and the sprinkling of games this year — Judge has 67 homers and .914 OPS.