Aaron Nesmith’s Energy Plays Led To Career Night For Celtics Rookie

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Nesmith probably left TD Garden on on Cloud 9 after his performance Wednesday night.

Playing a career-high 31 minutes off the bench for the Boston Celtics, he also reached new basketball heights in scoring (15 points), rebounds (nine), blocks (three) and steals (three), with his defensive effort standing out the most.

And in a 120-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets that was closer than it should have been, it was the rookie’s energy plays that kept the Celtics afloat through a murky third and fourth quarter.

“Great kid, he plays extremely hard,” teammate Jaylen Brown said after Nesmith’s breakout game. “His energy is always good whether he’s playing or not. He works his ass off and is he stepping into his opportunities, and he’s playing well. He plays hard, I love having him on the floor. I know he makes mistakes sometimes but he makes mistakes going 100% — and I’ll take that. I like having Aaron out there, he plays extremely hard, and then he can shoot the ball when he gets going too. And he guards. Aaron had a great game for us tonight.”

In a game where Boston missed Marcus Smart’s fire, as he served a one-game suspension for just that, Nesmith was there to step up and put his body on the line.