It doesn’t sound like Aaron Rodgers is going anywhere anytime soon.
The Green Bay Packers on Monday confirmed Rodgers will be their quarterback for the time being. And for some, this is somewhat surprising news.
After all, the Packers selected Utah State product Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. This reportedly did not sit well with Rodgers whatsoever, though.
Green Bay confirmed it does not plan to move on from the 37-year-old. In fact, the team plans to stick with Rodgers as far as the eye can see.
“Aaron’s our guy,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday, via the team. “He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. We’re excited about things we’re going to try to accomplish here over the next couple of years.”
Rodgers’ contract will be a sticking point, though.
“That’s kind of something we’re working through,” Gutekunst said of Rodgers’ deal. “It’s something that we’ve talked about quite a bit as we’ve worked through this salary cap situation, which is really kind of a two-year situation. We’ve looked at a lot of different things, and that’s one of them.”
Rodgers will not be out of luck, though, should he lose his job with the Packers. The signal-caller is a favorite to replace Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!” (though Joe Buck will compete against Rodgers for the hosting role this summer,) and drew in impressive ratings during his two-week trial run in August.
Rodgers has said he would love to take over the job. He likely would not have to shift much (if any) of his remaining NFL schedule to accommodate filming for the hit trivia program.
Either way, it doesn’t sound like Rodgers will be leaving the spotlight anytime soon.