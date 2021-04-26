NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t sound like Aaron Rodgers is going anywhere anytime soon.

The Green Bay Packers on Monday confirmed Rodgers will be their quarterback for the time being. And for some, this is somewhat surprising news.

After all, the Packers selected Utah State product Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. This reportedly did not sit well with Rodgers whatsoever, though.

Green Bay confirmed it does not plan to move on from the 37-year-old. In fact, the team plans to stick with Rodgers as far as the eye can see.

“Aaron’s our guy,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday, via the team. “He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. We’re excited about things we’re going to try to accomplish here over the next couple of years.”