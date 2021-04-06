Aaron Rodgers Laughs Off Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Answer About NFC Title Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers has begun his two-week stint as the newest guest host on “Jeopardy!” and one contestant already found a way to troll the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

One contestant chose not to bid a dime on his “Final Jeopardy!” answer during Rodgers’ first episode, which aired Monday. So, he used this opportunity to prod Rodgers about the Packers’ recent loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

His answer?

“Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

The audience erupted. Even Rodgers had a good laugh.