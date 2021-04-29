Could Patriots Acquire Aaron Rodgers If Packers QB Forces Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve spent the last several months dissecting how the New England Patriots might approach the quarterback position during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Should they up for Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones? Take a shot on a second-tier prospect Davis Mills or Kyle Trask? Swing a deal for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Another potential option presented itself Thursday, and it’s perhaps the most intriguing of all: Aaron Rodgers.

Hours before the start of the draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers is “disgruntled” with the Green Bay Packers and “has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst swiftly released a statement saying the team is “committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” and Green Bay shot down an advance Wednesday night from the San Francisco 49ers, per Schefter’s sources. The Los Angeles Rams also reportedly were rebuffed when they called about Rodgers before their January trade for Matthew Stafford.

Still, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported, citing a “source with knowledge of the dynamics,” that Rodgers “could indeed be traded this weekend.”

Whether the Packers, who drew Rodgers’ ire last year when they traded up in the first round to draft Jordan Love, will end moving their star quarterback remains to be seen. But if we’re Bill Belichick, we’re placing a call to Gutekunst before Round 1 kicks off Thursday night.