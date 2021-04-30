Aaron Rodgers’ Draft Day Bomb Even More Perplexing As Smoke Clears

NESN Logo Sign In

What exactly does Aaron Rodgers want? And how does he think he’ll get it?

If the answer to the first question is simply to no longer be the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, he probably needs a better strategy to answer the second one.

Rodgers and/or his camp, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, shook the foundation of the NFL on Thursday when it was reported literal hours before Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft that he had it up to here with the Packers. Per Schefter, Rodgers is disgruntled with the Green Bay front office and wants out. In the minutes and hours that followed, we learned more about the reported rift between the reigning MVP and the only franchise for which he’s ever played.

Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers is understandable. He probably believes they haven’t done enough to support him in the supposed twilight of his career. Trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love last year — reportedly without telling Rodgers — was probably the last straw. Rodgers’ vindictive side finally reached a breaking point Thursday as trade rumors swirled.

But why now? Why did Rodgers choose to make his tantrum public just hours before the draft? If he really wants out of Green Bay, he didn’t really pick the right time to try and force their hand.

Because what’s the end game here? Does he actually want to be traded? If so, he should have tried to blow things up earlier and allow the Packers at least a chance to determine his market. There was talk about a potential swap with the Denver Broncos. That certainly could still happen, but rushing to unload the face of your franchise while also weighing your draft day options isn’t really conducive to success.

Maybe Rodgers wants a new contract. He has been paid all his guaranteed money and is now left hanging in the wind. The Packers seemingly hold the cards, and he knows that, especially with Love waiting in the wings.