Adam Morrison Erupts In Gonzaga Radio Call Of Jalen Suggs Game-Winner

Adam Morrison, like all of Gonzaga nation, lost his mind Saturday night.
The Bulldogs legend erupts during the local radio call of Jalen Suggs’s overtime game-winner against UCLA. Suggs’s miraculous shot sent Gonzaga to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game for the first time since 2017.
Listen to Morrison (the one repeatedly screaming, “Yes!”) lose all composure in the clip below:
Electric.
Morrison, of course, starred at Gonzaga in the early 2000s before fading into obscurity amid a disappointing professional career. The 36-year-old last played in the NBA in 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers and last played professionally in 2012 while in Turkey’s Basketball Super League.
As for Gonzaga, the undefeated Bulldogs will look to cap off a perfect season Monday night when they face Baylor at Lucas Oil Stadium.