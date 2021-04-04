Adam Morrison Erupts In Gonzaga Radio Call Of Jalen Suggs Game-Winner

NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Morrison, like all of Gonzaga nation, lost his mind Saturday night.

The Bulldogs legend erupts during the local radio call of Jalen Suggs’s overtime game-winner against UCLA. Suggs’s miraculous shot sent Gonzaga to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game for the first time since 2017.

Listen to Morrison (the one repeatedly screaming, “Yes!”) lose all composure in the clip below:

Jalen Suggs' all-time game-winner against UCLA called by Gonzaga's IMG radio team of Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison (yes, that Adam Morrison): pic.twitter.com/DBtqdFjenL — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) April 4, 2021

Electric.