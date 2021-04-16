Adam Schefter Offers Glimpse Of How Patriots Might View QB Situation

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve reached the point where everyone is banging their heads against the wall while trying to figure out how the New England Patriots will approach their quarterback situation and whether Bill Belichick will target a top-tier signal-caller in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As such, it would be rather anticlimactic if the Patriots simply ran it back with Cam Newton this season after re-signing the veteran QB to a one-year contract on the heels of an underwhelming 2020.

Yet, as NFL insider Adam Schefter explained Thursday on ESPN, that could be the path Belichick chooses if a viable alternative doesn’t present itself.

“First and foremost, people forget that Cam Newton is coming off a year in which they went 7-9, in which he didn’t go through the offseason program at all, in which he had COVID, in which they lacked offensive firepower that the team believes it addressed this offseason with the addition of so many offensive weapons,” Schefter said. “So, they believe Cam Newton will get a better, fairer shake this season than he did last season, which I think might reduce some of the urgency. Now, I still think they’re in the quarterback market. If they can get the right guy, at the right price, they certainly would.”

The Patriots currently own the No. 15 pick in the draft. Some analysts have suggested New England should trade up for a quarterback in the first round — as many as five QBs could go in the top 10 — but that would be an unprecedented move for Belichick.