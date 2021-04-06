Adam Schefter Latest To Report Falcons ‘Open’ To Trading Fourth Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The bidding war for the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft seemingly has begun.

The Falcons have fielded multiple trade calls for the No. 4 selection and indeed are willing to move the pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source. Schefter’s report arrives a day after Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer offered something similar about the Falcons.

Here’s Schefter’s report:

With teams locked into the first three overall picks, the Atlanta Falcons now have received trade calls from multiple teams and “are open to moving” out of the No. 4 spot, per source.

Many have assumed the Falcons would keep the pick and select Matt Ryan’s potential replacement, with both Justin Fields and Trey Lance seemingly in line to being available at the fourth spot. But Ryan’s complicated contract situation might force Atlanta to hitch their wagons to the veteran for a few more seasons.

As for who could swing a trade with the Falcons, your guess is as good as ours. The New England Patriots need a quarterback and could offer a package centered around the No. 15 pick in the draft, but that would be an unprecedented move from Bill Belichick.

But the Patriots reportedly love Fields, so you never know.

