Alex Cora Appreciates Way Garrett Whitlock Carries Beer On Plane

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox trust Garrett Whitlock, whether it’s in a close game or to be in charge of the drinks.

The Rule 5 reliever was used in yet another high-leverage situation on Wednesday in a win against the New York Mets, entering the game in the sixth inning of a one-run ballgame in what ended up being quite the pitchers duel.

Whitlock threw two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out four batters with a walk. He threw 22 of his 31 pitches for strike, toping out at 87 miles-per-hour.

“We talked about it the first week, you guys asked me who caught your attention. It was him” manager Alex Cora said. “You know from what he does in bullpens, to to the weight room, to the training room — even carrying the beer on the plane, he’s kind of perfect. You know it’s like everything is so structured, so you know, we got a good one.”

Well, this whole Major League Baseball thing appears to be taking off for the 24-year-old, but we’re glad to know he wouldn’t spill our beer, either.

You can’t teach that steady hand.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images