Alex Cora Challenges Red Sox Bullpen After Tough Loss to Mariners

Matt Barnes has been lights out for the Red Sox thus far this season.

But outside of the closer, things have been a bit shaky for Boston’s bullpen in tight, late-game situations.

A pair of Red Sox relievers faltered Thursday night when Boston suffered a frustrating loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. Adam Ottavino allowed the visitors to tie the ballgame at 3-3 in the eighth inning and Darwinzon Hernandez surrendered four runs (three earned) in the 10th. Hernandez allowed two of the three total hits the M’s collected in the series opener at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora believes the Red Sox possess arms capable of being set-up men. Boston’s manager thinks it just comes down to rising to the occasion.

“We’ve been saying that all along, that somebody has to step up,” Cora said, per WEEI. “Bottom line is, we had a lead going into the eighth and we ended up losing the game. We feel like we have capable guys, but people have to step up and do the job.”