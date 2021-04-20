Alex Cora Clears Protocol, Will Manage Red Sox-Blue Jays Game

UPDATE (4:58 p.m. ET): Alex Cora has arrived at Fenway Park, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.
ORIGINAL STORY: Alex Cora has yet to receive clearance to manage the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Cora was not yet at Fenway Park when he spoke with the media prior to first pitch due to COVID-19 protocols, but he seemed pretty confident it wouldn’t be an issue going forward.
“Some testing didnâ€™t go the way it should have gone,” Cora told reporters. “Iâ€™ve been tested for the last 24 hours and things are trending in the right direction. One more hurdle and everything should be fine. I can tell you right now, Iâ€™m not sick.”
Cora is set to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Some members of the Red Sox got theirs Monday.
The skipper was adamant that he wasn’t sick.
“Iâ€™m good,” he said. “Weâ€™re just waiting for one more step on protocol. Iâ€™m healthy. Iâ€™m not sick. There was a situation last night so we have to go through the whole thing. Weâ€™re just waiting for one more step and hopefully, I can be at Fenway.”
Should Cora be unable to manage, bench coach Will Venable will take over the duties.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.