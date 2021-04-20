Alex Cora Clears Protocol, Will Manage Red Sox-Blue Jays Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (4:58 p.m. ET): Alex Cora has arrived at Fenway Park, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Alex Cora made it through protocols and is at the ballpark. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) April 20, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Alex Cora has yet to receive clearance to manage the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Cora was not yet at Fenway Park when he spoke with the media prior to first pitch due to COVID-19 protocols, but he seemed pretty confident it wouldn’t be an issue going forward.

“Some testing didnâ€™t go the way it should have gone,” Cora told reporters. “Iâ€™ve been tested for the last 24 hours and things are trending in the right direction. One more hurdle and everything should be fine. I can tell you right now, Iâ€™m not sick.”