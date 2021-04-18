Alex Cora Has Enjoyed Watching Xander Bogaerts’ Leadership Blossom

NESN Logo Sign In

This is Xander Bogaerts’ ninth season with the Boston Red Sox, and he only continues to improve.

The shortstop had himself another impressive outing in Saturday’s win over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. He went 4-for-5 at the plate and drove in two insurance runs during the Red Sox’s eighth-inning rally, though he did commit an error in the third.

His physical skills are not the only ones to be admired, though. His leadership skills deserve praise, too.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora certainly supports this idea. He has enjoyed watching Bogaerts blossom as a leader throughout his career, but especially in recent years.

“He’s one of the leaders of the team,” Cora confirmed to reporters during his postgame video press conference. “He’s been here for a while. He’s got two Worlds Series championships and he’s one of the best shortstops in the big leagues. But at the same time, he wants to win. I remember last year (in) his press conferences after games, how tough he was (on the team). It wasn’t fun.”