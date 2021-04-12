Alex Cora Offers Thoughtful Perspective Of Red Sox-Twins Postponement

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins was postponed in wake of the Daunte Wright shooting.

The game, which was slated to be played at Target Field in Minneapolis, will not go on as originally scheduled as tensions rise in the surrounding area after a police officer killed the 20-year-old Black man Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of the city.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora first offered “thoughts and prayers to the Wright family” before putting Boston and Minnesota’s situation in perspective.

“They called me over and said the game was canceled,” Cora told reporters during a video press conference. “(Twins manager) Rocco (Baldelli) came to the dugout and told me, too. After that, we got everybody in the clubhouse, we explained the situation and we left the clubhouse.

“… The game is just a game,” Cora added. “… Last year, they did an amazing job communicating and talking about not only (racial justice) but other topics. … There are more important things than the game.”

A new date for Monday’s game has not been released.

The Daunte Wright shooting comes amid the third week of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. The former Minneapolis police officer is accused of killing George Floyd in May 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images