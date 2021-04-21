Alex Cora Reacts To Derek Chauvin Verdict: ‘Heavy Day For Me’

'It was a heavy day for me'

Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd made headlines as soon as it was read.

Professional sports teams reacted to the news, releasing statements on the verdict.

For Alex Cora, he didn’t quite have the words after the Boston Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, noting his emotions were “all over the place.”

“We can talk about it (Wednesday). It was a heavy day for me,” Cora said after the game. “Obviously it was a day that everybody knew something was gonna happen. If you give me a chance, we’ll talk about it tomorrow. It was a heavy day and right now my emotions are all over the place.”

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was found guilty on all three counts he faced: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

