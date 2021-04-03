Alex Cora Reacts To MLB Moving All-Star Game Out Of Atlanta

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball made quite the statement when it opted to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to Georgia’s controversial voting bill.

The Atlanta Braves, who were set to host the Midsummer Classic, released a statement expressing disappointment, while Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was in full support of the decision.

Boston Red Sox manager also believes it was the right move.

“Throughout the year there’s been a lot of things going on not only with pandemic but as a society,” Cora told reporters after Boston’s 3-0 Opening Day loss to the Baltimore Orioles. “They moved it for the right reasons.”

It is unclear just where the All-Star Game will take place.