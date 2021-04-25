Alex Cora Thinks Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Is ‘Underrated’ Shortstop

NESN Logo Sign In

Does Xander Bogaerts get enough love as a Major League Baseball shortstop?

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora does not think so.

“He’s underrated,” Cora told reporters Saturday during a video press conference. “In the eyes outside our world, yeah, he is.”

Perhaps it’s the fact Bogaerts currently leads the Red Sox and all MLB shortstops in batting average (.372) and hits (29). He has the best on-base percentage (.410), slugging percentage (.577) and OPS (.987) among MLB shortstops, as well.

It could be his defensive skill set, too. Despite three errors in Boston’s first 22 games, Bogaerts leads the team with 53 assists and 12 double-plays. He is among the top three MLB shortstops in assists and putouts (27), too.