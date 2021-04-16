Alex Verdugo Describes How ‘Locked In’ He Was During 10-Pitch At Bat

You know the situation. Bases loaded, we’re down by three. I see the bullpen. They had a lefty getting warmed up. So I kind of already figured Ima probably face this guy if I get an at bat and I got up there and I don’t think it’s really how we drew it up, you know, getting down 0-2 like that but, yeah, man. He made a good pitch, fastball away, I just wanted to see one and then I probably should have went on that slider that was middle-in. It was go zone. I just took it, but I think it also benefited me in the long run because now I saw his fastball and his slider, and at that point I figured, you know, it can’t beat me. You know I just gotta stay direct to it. And seeing those pitches, really just kind of locked it in and got real hitterish and just stay short to the ball and fight. He made a couple good pitches. You know I fouled off a couple sliders and then got a fastball out and over and was able to stay on top of it and drive it to the left…

…If I took Adderall that’s probably what I would feel like right there, you know I was I was zoned in, locked in, and I wasn’t gonna let anything go. Just anything close, let it go and then let’s see. Good things happen.

Whatever Verdugo is doing, it’s working.

In the last seven games since the Red Sox dropped their opening series against the Baltimore Orioles to start the season, Verdugo has gone 10-for-29 with nine RBI, three doubles and two home runs.

And that’s just on offense.

