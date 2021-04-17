NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo is off to a hot start both in the field and at the plate for the 2021 Boston Red Sox.

That, of course, will earn Verdugo some fans in itself.

But the 24-year-old outfielder, who had six hits and six RBIs in his last three games entering Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, probably has earned himself a few more after one specific discussion with one specific group of fans.

In said discussion, Verdugo explains his hitting approach, answers a few questions and overall gives the group a memory they won’t forget. (You can watch in the video above.)

That interaction has sense prompted quite the response on social media with baseball enthusiasts appreciating how one of the game’s up-and-coming players was able to connect in such a neighborly way.