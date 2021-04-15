Alex Verdugo Feels There ‘Shouldn’t Be Any Question’ About His Versatility

'I played all three positions today'

by

Alex Verdugo had big shoes to fill, yes.

But since he’s joined the Boston Red Sox last season, and even in a 2020 campaign without much to get excited about, the 24-year-old’s presence has made an impact.

His energy and his bat have helped the Red Sox out to a 9-3 start to the season, having won nine straight games.

And on Wednesday in a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Verdugo played all three positions in the outfield and made a game-winning catch.

For that, he hopes any questions about his versatility are answered.

“You know I played all three positions today, I went from center to left to right, so I feel like at this point now, there shouldn’t really be any questions about versatility or playing any of the different positions at a lower level,” Verdugo said after the second win Wednesday. “I feel like I hold myself to a high standard out there, and I hold it to a high standard in right, center and left with making plays and throwing people out, so I don’t see any difference with, with the position.”

So far, this is spot on.

More Red Sox:

Alex Cora Thanks Red Sox For ‘Two Chances’ As Manager After 200th Win

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related