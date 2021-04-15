NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo had big shoes to fill, yes.

But since he’s joined the Boston Red Sox last season, and even in a 2020 campaign without much to get excited about, the 24-year-old’s presence has made an impact.

His energy and his bat have helped the Red Sox out to a 9-3 start to the season, having won nine straight games.

And on Wednesday in a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Verdugo played all three positions in the outfield and made a game-winning catch.

For that, he hopes any questions about his versatility are answered.