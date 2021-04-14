NESN Logo Sign In

With a full extension dive for a sinking line drive, left fielder Alex Verdugo called game.

In the first game of Wednesday’s double header against the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox found themselves with an opposing runner on second after Jake Cave was walked by closer Matt Barnes and then stole second.

Luis Arráez then came up to bat with two outs for the Twins. He hit a hard line drive on a 3-1 count that looked like it might drop in the right spot to help Minnesota tie the game.

That is, if Verdugo weren’t in left field.

Verdugo made a diving grab to help the help the Red Sox claim a 3-2 victory, their eighth straight.

Boston looks to make it nine in a row with the second game of Wednesday’s double-header.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images