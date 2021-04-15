Alex Verdugo Homer Vs. Twins Got Shane Victorino’s Attention

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo absolutely launched a homer Thursday night.

In the top of the seventh inning with the Red Sox up 6-1, Verdugo roped a solo shot into right field. It went quite a ways and got out in a hurry, putting Boston up by the deciding score in their doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox put the highlight of the homer on Instagram, and former Sox outfielder Shane Victorino shared his thoughts.

“That got out of there fast ðŸ’¨,” Victorino wrote.