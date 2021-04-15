Alex Verdugo Is Here To Have Impact On Red Sox With Energy

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo had a day Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder on Wednesday gave his team the lift it needed to win both games of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

He combined for five hits and a game-winning catch that you have to see to really appreciate fully. The 24-year-old even had David Ortiz taking to Twitter to comment on his impact.

Because beyond getting on base, making the play or hitting it out of the park, Verdugo has been bringing the energy the Red Sox need.

“For me, I’ve always been a very emotional player so, you know, whether it’s good or bad I like to show some emotions,” Verdugo said. “I just naturally get fired up and I like to look in the dugout and see the boys riled up and fired up as well. I think we’re kind of constantly feeding off energy with all of us.”

He must be on to something, as the Red Sox now have won nine straight games after starting the season 0-3.

Thumbnail photo via Rhona Wise/USA TODAY Sports Images