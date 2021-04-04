Alex Verdugo, Marwin Gonzalez Both Will Make Red Sox History Sunday

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo and Marwin Gonzalez on Sunday both will accomplish something that hasn’t happened in 120 years of Boston Red Sox baseball.

Verdugo and Gonzalez will start in left field and at third base, respectively, when the Boston hosts the Baltimore Orioles in the two teams’ series finale at Fenway Park. The seemingly innocuous fact is anything but, as Red Sox Notes revealed in a tweet Sunday morning.

Verdugo and Gonzalez both will have started at a different position in each of Boston’s first three games of the season. No player — like, any player — previously had done that in the long history of the Red Sox.

Take a look:

So, in the first 120 years of Red Sox baseball, it didn’t happen once. This year, it will happen twice:



Alex Verdugo – CF, RF, LF

Marwin Gonzalez – LF, 2B, 3B https://t.co/MbReTCzV97 — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 4, 2021

Pretty cool.

The Red Sox dropped the first two games of their three-game set with Baltimore. They’ll follow up Sunday’s game with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images