Alexander Ovechkin Continues White-Hot Scoring Pace In Loss Vs. Bruins

Alexander Ovechkin continues to be on another level.
The Washington Capitals captain has been one of the most prolific goal scorers in NHL history throughout his career and hasn’t lost a step in the slightest.
Ovechkin entered Thursday night’s clash with the Boston Bruins with 11 goals over his last 14 games and added another one to his total in Washington’s 4-2 loss. It was the 20th of the 2021 campaign.
