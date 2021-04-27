Alvin Kamara Did Not Want To Compromise His Personality For NFL Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Alvin Kamara was not about to compromise his personality for a temporary position on an NFL team.

So when one franchise asked him to alter his appearance, the star running back did not hesitate to offer an honest response.

“I had a team, before I went into the meeting, one of the guys came up to me and was like, ‘Well you’re about to go in with the GM, so, you know, he doesn’t really understand the nose rings and things like that, so you might want to â€” can you take ’em out or tuck ’em?'” Kamara said during a recent segment on “Uninterrupted.”

“I was like, ‘No.'”

That’s a pretty bold response considering Kamara had yet to commit to the New Orleans Saints. But the running back simply didn’t care. He was not compromising himself to that degree in order to impress an NFL franchise.