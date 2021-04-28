NESN Logo Sign In

When you run an image search for “Oilers captain,” you’ll be met mostly with photos of Connor McDavid.

But there will be pictures of Andrew Ference, as well, and that tripped up some poor graphics producer at TNT.

Turner Sports just inked a new deal to, along with ESPN, carry the United States national broadcast rights for the NHL. As part of the way to mark the occasion, the network decided to run a graphic making mention of the deal during their NBA coverage Tuesday night.

The problem, however, was that their graphic featured Alex Ovechkin and Ference. Clearly, TNT was looking for McDavid, but they wound up with the retired defenseman, instead.

Ference took it in stride.