Andrew Ference was pretty much a Bruins fan favorite from the first moment he stepped on the ice with Boston.

But on April 21, 2011, he really endeared himself to B’s fans.

You’ll remember that in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs first round, the defenseman scored a goal, then proceeded to give the middle finger to Montreal Canadiens fans at the Bell Centre.

Ference, unsurprisingly, was fined for the gesture, but it appears he got a little help paying it off. He shared a great story Wednesday on the anniversary of the goal.

“So I come home to Boston,” Ference wrote on Twitter. “I live in the North End (Little Italy)..and taped to the entrance of my building were a bunch of envelopes with money and notes from the neighborhood.”