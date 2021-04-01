NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown, Buccaneers ‘Not Close’ To New Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are eager to know if Antonio Brown will be returning to the team.

But one NFL analyst has suggested the two parties are not even near inking a new deal.

Brown and the Bucs started discussing the receiver’s potential return this week, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. But there appears to be a disconnect between the two parties on one major issue: money.

Tampa Bay reportedly is at one number, while Brown is at another. And as Garafolo noted, Brown thinks he is worth more than what the Bucs apparently are willing to shell out.

“When you look at what receivers are making on the market, the veteran guys, you’re looking at anywhere from about one-year, $5 million guaranteed for Keelan Cole up to one-year, $8 million for T.Y. Hilton,” Garafolo said Thursday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “So $5-8 million (is standard).

“Now last year, (Brown) made $2 million for half a season of work. But in that half-season, he put up 45 catches, it would have been 90 catches in a full year, and four touchdowns, which would have been eight touchdowns. And this is a guy who came in, he performed well. He did everything they asked of him. Now, he’s still got some legal stuff hanging over his head. And really, there’s not a lot of teams beating down his door, so the Buccaneers are trying to come in at a similar number and he’s saying, ‘No. I want what these other guys are getting on the market.’ They’re not close right now.”

Both sides have solid points. Whether they can reach some sort of compromise, though, remains to be seed.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images