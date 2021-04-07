NESN Logo Sign In

With the number of players bending over backwards to stay with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it seemed like a foregone conclusion Antonio Brown would return.

That might not be so.

To date, Brown does not have a deal with the Bucs, and it doesn’t appear there’s been much traction, either. And according to The Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday, things are quiet on the Brown-Bucs reunion front.

“As of Tuesday morning, nothing new had transpired regarding the Bucs and Antonio Brown, the team’s only prominent free agent who remains unsigned. Late last week, coach Bruce Arians told WDAE 620-AM the chances of Brown returning in 2021 are “okay,” and history shows that talks can turn on a dime in the NFL’s bizarre alternate universe. But for now, there are no signs of an imminent deal.”

It’s worth mentioning that Arians long was opposed to the idea of even bringing Brown in, but ultimately relented, presumably because of Brady’s infatuation with the embattled wideout.

If things don’t pan out with the Bucs, Russell Wilson is equally enamored with Brown, and presumably would try to coax him to the Seattle Seahawks.

Last season, Brown played in eight regular season games, making 45 catches for 483 yards with four touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images