Baylor Wins First 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament In Program History

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a champion.
The Baylor Bears have won their first-ever 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament with an 86-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday night.
Gonzaga tried to find a rhythm after a slow start to the game, but Baylor kept the Bulldogs at bay to rob them of a perfect season. Jared Butler (22 points, seven assists), MaCio Teague (19 points) and Mark Vital (six points, 11 rebounds) led the charge for the Bears.
Fans still had fun nonetheless. And it did not take long for Twitter to flood after the game.
