Baylor Wins First 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament In Program History

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a champion.

The Baylor Bears have won their first-ever 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament with an 86-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday night.

Gonzaga tried to find a rhythm after a slow start to the game, but Baylor kept the Bulldogs at bay to rob them of a perfect season. Jared Butler (22 points, seven assists), MaCio Teague (19 points) and Mark Vital (six points, 11 rebounds) led the charge for the Bears.

Fans still had fun nonetheless. And it did not take long for Twitter to flood after the game.

Shoutout to the Baylor Bears! Y’all deserve this.

Waco, Texas y’all deserve this!!!!!! #NationalChampions — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 6, 2021

Gonzaga just got out-muscled and out-hustled, out-willed and out-skilled, out-passed and out-shot, by a better and deeper basketball team that hasn't gotten enough credit because it doesn't have one big star. Congrats, Baylor. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 6, 2021

Baylor on the way to a National Championship#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/GaESwwLM1W — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 6, 2021

Baylor’s defense was spectacular. Whatever Gonzaga couldn’t do can be traced bck to what the Bears did do. Bears are the better tm tonite. #NationalChampionship — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 6, 2021

Just a dominant performance by @BaylorMBB tonight. They would have likely beaten just about anyone else by 30. A 40-minute buzzsaw over a terrific @ZagMBB team for the national championship. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 6, 2021

A sad end to a remarkable season for Gonzaga. But from tip off to the final whistle this game was Baylor’s. A dominant performance in all facets. They deserve the title. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 6, 2021

Congrats to @BaylorMBB. Never thought I’d be this wrong. This was a beatdown. Wasn’t even close. Superior guard play. Men vs boys in the post. Attacked early & often. Never let up. Significantly the better team. Totally wrong on this. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 6, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images