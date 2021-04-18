Ben Askren Opens Up After Brutal Knockout Loss To Jake Paul

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Askren, quite frankly, was thoroughly embarrassed in his boxing debut.

Askren, a former MMA fighter, only lasted roughly two minutes in his pay-per-view match against Jake Paul. The YouTube star planted Askren on the mat with a heavy right-handed punch, which left the latter staggering as he worked his way to his feet and attempted to carry on.

Speaking with the media after the fight, Askren did not shy away from his disappointment.

“I didnâ€™t let the MMA community down, I let the world down,” Askren said, per USA Today. “People (expletive) hate Jake Paul, and they wanted me to make him miserable.”

Askren likely never will be able to live down the loss to Paul, but he probably can find solace in the boost to his bank account. The 36-year-old was on the books for a $500,000 fight salary, per Sporting News.