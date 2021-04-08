NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins once again are shorthanded on the back end.

Charlie McAvoy will miss his second straight game Thursday when the Bruins face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

McAvoy is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, but is back and Boston and out Thursday (and likely Saturday). Tuukka Rask, who is on the trip with the team, also will be out against the Caps. Jeremy Swayman, who made his NHL debut Tuesday, will start as a result.

As a result, there aren’t expected to be many, if any, lineup changes for the Bruins from Tuesday’s game. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did note that Trent Frederic was feeling under the weather, and though it was not COVID-related, it might keep him out Thursday. In such a case, Greg McKegg, Zach Senyshyn or Anton Blidh likely would draw in.

For the Capitals, with Vitek Vanecek playing for Washington on Tuesday, they will turn to Ilya Samsonov against the B’s.

Daniel Carr will replace Daniel Sprong on the third line right wing for Washington, as well.

Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Bruins-Capitals game:

BOSTON BRUINS (20-10-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Jeremy Lauzon–Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril–Steven Kampfer

Jeremy Swayman

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (25-10-4)

Alex Ovechkin–Evgeny Kuznetsov–T.J. Oshie

Conor Sheary–Nicklas Backstrom–Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana–Lars Eller–Daniel Carr

Carl Hagelin–Nic Dowd–Garnet Hathaway

Brendan Dillon–John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov–Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara–Nick Jensen

Ilya Samsonov

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images