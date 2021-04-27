Trent Frederic will be in the Boston Bruins lineup Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it’ll be at the expense of Jake DeBrusk.
After losing 1-0 on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, the B’s and Pens are back at it Tuesday, and Boston is making a handful of personnel changes.
The writing was on the wall following Monday’s practice, but DeBrusk is a healthy scratch, with Frederic going back in. Charlie Coyle will bump over to the third-line right wing opposite Nick Ritchie, with Sean Kuraly moving up to center them.
Curtis Lazar will continue centering the fourth line, with Wagner on his right and Frederic on his left.
Kevan Miller got a maintenance day Monday, but the plan is for him to play Tuesday with Mike Reilly. Connor Clifton will draw into the third pairing right side role with Jeremy Lauzon, bumping Steven Kampfer out of the lineup.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, with Jaroslav Halak backing up.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN+, with pregame beginning at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (27-14-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie–Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Kevan Miller
Jeremy Lauzon–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (32-14-3)
Jake Guentzel–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust
Jared McCann–Jeff Carter–Jason Zucker
Zach Aston-Reese–Teddy Blueger–Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Sceviour–Mark Jankowski–Evan Rodrigues
Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang
Mike Matheson–Cody Ceci
Marcus Pettersson–John Marino
Tristan Jarry