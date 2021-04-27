NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic will be in the Boston Bruins lineup Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it’ll be at the expense of Jake DeBrusk.

After losing 1-0 on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, the B’s and Pens are back at it Tuesday, and Boston is making a handful of personnel changes.

The writing was on the wall following Monday’s practice, but DeBrusk is a healthy scratch, with Frederic going back in. Charlie Coyle will bump over to the third-line right wing opposite Nick Ritchie, with Sean Kuraly moving up to center them.

Curtis Lazar will continue centering the fourth line, with Wagner on his right and Frederic on his left.

Kevan Miller got a maintenance day Monday, but the plan is for him to play Tuesday with Mike Reilly. Connor Clifton will draw into the third pairing right side role with Jeremy Lauzon, bumping Steven Kampfer out of the lineup.