Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins hope consistent input will yield identical products Thursday when they face the Buffalo Sabres.

The lines and pairings the Bruins will deploy Thursday night in Buffalo at KeyBank Center largely are the same as the ones that helped Boston earn a 2-0 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The top-four forward lines likely will remain the same, as will the three top defensive pairings. The most notable change is expected to be on the fourth-line defensive pairing, with Steve Kampfer replacing Jakub Zboril, who would be a healthy-scratch.

Another change is afoot in Boston’s goal, as Jeremy Swayman will stand in for Tuukka Rask, who’ll rest as he continues to work back toward peak fitness and sharpness. Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski will play opposite Swayman.

Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Bruins-Sabres game: