NFL Analyst Ranks Worst Drafting GMs; Is This Bill Belichick Position Fair?

We’re not breaking any news by saying New England Patriots head coach and general manger Bill Belichick has had a few misfires in recent NFL Drafts.

Sure, Belichick selected Richard Seymour back in the day, got lucky with Tom Brady and there was a time not too long ago he drafted both Devin McCourty and Rob Gronkowski with consecutive picks. He also found 2015 fourth-rounder Shaq Mason, 2016 third-rounder Joe Thuney and 2020 sixth-rounder Michael Onwenu, so there have been some highlights.

More recently, though, Belichick’s draft resume has been overshadowed by the misses including 2015 first-rounder Malcolm Brown, 2016 second-round Cyrus Jones, 2018 second-rounder Duke Dawson, 2019 first-rounder N’Keal Harry and 2020 fifth-rounder Justin Rohrwasser just to name a few.

Well, NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal made sure to bring up those past misfires for a number of NFL general managers (not only Belichick) while ranking GMs on their work specifically tied to the NFL Draft. As Rosenthal noted, it’s somewhat of a self-serving group as those who really, really consistently missed likely have lost their jobs.

However, Rosenthal went back to 2015 to rank 23 general managers. (Nine were not included as they had only run one draft class or less.)