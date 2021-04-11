Bobby Dalbec Jokes About Game-Tying RBI In Red Sox’s Extra-Innings Win

Dalbec turned on the jets in the crunch time

by

The Red Sox would not have been able to extend their win streak to five Saturday night without the “wheels” of Bobby Dalbec.

Boston trailed Baltimore 4-3 in the top half of the ninth inning when a slumping Dalbec came to the plate with one out and runners on the corners. The young first baseman bounced a sharp grounder to short, but the Orioles were unable to turn a game-sealing double play as Dalbec beat out the throw to first, allowing the game-tying run to score. The visiting Red Sox went on to put up two runs in the 10th and claimed a series win over their American League East rival.

Speaking with the media after the game, Dalbec poked fun at himself for his speed, or lack thereof.

“As soon as I hit it, I was just flying,” Dalbec said, per MLB.com. “(Well), flying for me. But yeah, I knew that’s a big-time run there, obviously, and I was trying to leg it out.”

The clutch RBI surely must have been a morale booster for Dalbec, who entered Saturday’s game with only two singles over 18 at-bats on the young season.

More MLB:

Watch Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez Hit Back-To-Back Homers For Red Sox

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related