Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Downgraded To Out Vs. Lakers

It looks like Robert Williams won’t be suiting up for the Boston Celtics.

The third-year center was a late add to the injury report Thursday for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s since been ruled out.

Williams has been dealing with some left knee soreness, and coach Brad Stevens has made it clear that the team would rather rest a player if necessary than push them in hopes of obtaining a better playoff seed.

Williams joins Evan Fournier as inactive against the Lakers, as the latter remains in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.