Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ‘OK’ After Leaving Game Vs. Rockets

It looks like Boston Celtics fans may be able to exhale in relief after watching Jaylen Brown get ruled out against the Houston Rockets.

In the fourth quarter of Boston’s win Friday night, the All-Star wing was seen limping off the court and toward the locker room after making knee-to-knee contact while fighting for a defensive rebound.

The team announced shortly after that he’d suffered a left knee contusion and wouldn’t return. But it might not be all that bad, per head coach Brad Stevens.

Jaylen Brown is out for the night with a left knee contusion pic.twitter.com/Hpz46nKhGe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 3, 2021

“Jaylen, I was told that he wasn’t going to come back, but he was OK,” Stevens said after the victory.

Prior to the injury, Brown recorded a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in what ended up being a 118-102 victory.

