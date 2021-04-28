Boston Pride’s Kaleigh Fratkin Wins NWHL Defender Of The Year Award

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second straight year, Kaleigh Fratkin is your NWHL Defender Of The Year.

The Boston Pride defender, who is fresh off the 2021 Isobel Cup championship, will add a little more hardware to her collection. Fratkin also took home the honor in 2020.

Fratkin dominated the NWHL on the blue line, and it’s no surprise she’s taking home her second consecutive award in this category.

The 29-year-old led the league with nine points.