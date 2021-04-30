Brad Marchand Ends Huge Month Of April On High Note In Win Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand had himself a historic month of April.

The Boston Bruins winger entered April with 13 goals and finished it with 27 after an eye-popping 14 goals throughout the month, including one in Thursday night’s 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Marchand’s month put him in historic company, just one goal behind former Bruins great Barry Pederson’s record of 15 goals in a month.

For more on his play throughout April and the win Thursday, check out the video above from "Bruins Postgame Final."

