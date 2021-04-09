NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins jumped out to an early lead Thursday.

Jeremy Lauzon got the party started for the Bruins against the Washington Capitals with his first goal of the 2021 season a mere 33 seconds into the East Division clash.

Anton Blidh followed Lauzon’s lead and netted his first goal of the season as well with just under four minutes left in the period.

Brad Marchand joined in on the action in the second period with his 30th shorthanded goal of the season to extend the Boston lead to three before the Capitals got two goals back of their own.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images