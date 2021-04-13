NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara shared a heartfelt message with Bruins fans Monday, one day after playing in front of a Boston crowd for the first time since signing with the Washington Capitals over the offseason.

“Boston fans, it was nice to hear your appreciation last night in person,” the 44-year-old defenseman wrote in an Instagram post. “My time in Boston is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you all for so many memories.”

This caught the attention of former B’s teammate Brad Marchand, who fired back with a classic response.

“Stop cross checking me 🤬,” Marchand wrote in the comments section.

Chara, of course, spent 14 seasons as Boston’s captain, with 11 of those coming alongside Marchand. The two couldn’t be any more different — in both demeanor and physical stature — which only adds to the levity of Marchand’s comment.

Chara, who signed with the Capitals in late December, returned to Boston in early March, but fans weren’t yet permitted to attend games at TD Garden amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A few thousand Bruins fans were on hand Sunday night, though, and the 44-year-old defenseman received a much-deserved video tribute and a standing ovation despite the Caps dominating Boston 8-1.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images