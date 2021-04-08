Brad Stevens Calls Celtics’ Win Vs. Knicks One Of Boston’s Best Of Late

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics returned to the win column Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics rebounded from a tough loss to the mighty Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday with an impressive victory over the New York Knicks. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 32 points, but it was Marcus Smart who hit the game-winner with roughly 36 seconds left to play.

Head coach Brad Stevens was pleased with the effort.

“To come back and play another physical, tough team with Kemba (Walker) out, that’s one of our better wins of the year all things considered,” Stevens told reporters during his postgame press conference, “because of the way our guys had to figure out a way to win.”

Games like this are nothing new for the Celtics. They simply have not been responding to the situations accordingly this season, though injuries and COVID-19 restrictions certainly have not helped the cause.