NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, and with every given day, those standings get shaken up between the teams close in contest for one of the top six seeds.

And amid this last sprint before the NBA Playoffs, seemingly hot at the right time, the Celtics still are having to deal with loaded injury reports.

For that reason, coach Brad Stevens gives his players a lot of credit, understanding that it’s difficult to come in and have a true gauge of what your role is when so many different players miss games on a given day.

When they’re healthy, he also likes their chances in a playoff scenario.

“I think that they’re in a tough spot because there hasn’t been enough separation in some circumstances, there is in others,” Stevens on Thursday said in a pregame media availability ahead of the Celtics game against the Phoenix Suns.