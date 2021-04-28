Brad Stevens Seemed Agitated At NBA After Marcus Smart Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart is beloved for his passion on the basketball court, but sometimes it costs him.

That apparently was the case Wednesday night, as the Boston Celtics guard will serve a one-game suspension without pay against the Charlotte Hornets.

Details initially were murky about the cause, with coach Brad Stevens saying he only found out Smart would have to sit two hours before the game.

“I’m not really completely aware of what happened that led to the suspension,” Stevens said. “I did hear that there were words exchanged after the game, but I did not obviously know that that was coming, specifically. I thought once we got past a certain time this afternoon, I figured it would be something else. But yeah, I just found out.”

During Boston’s loss Tuesday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe noted that referee James Williams was “the target of Marcus Smart’s ire” after giving the guard a technical foul with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. With Smart’s history of mouthing off at refs, the verdict itself wasn’t a huge surprise — just the timing of it.