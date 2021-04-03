Brandon Carlo Injury: Bruins Offer Update, Potential Timeline For Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo must wait longer to make his comeback in earnest.

The Boston Bruins said Saturday in a statement the defenseman will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis to determine when he’ll return from his most recent injury. Carlo left Thursday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period due to an upper-body injury. The Bruins didn’t offer details on his ailment.

Carlo, 24, missed 10 games last month due to the concussion he suffered March 5 when Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson hit him in the head.

Bruce Cassidy already had ruled Carlo out of Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh and the Bruins coach told reporters Friday he still was waiting on a timeline for the defenseman. The Bruins offered a potential one Saturday, but Carlo’s return date won’t be set in stone until the team clears him to come back.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images