Brandon Carlo Injury: When Bruins Are Hoping To Have Defenseman Back

NESN Logo Sign In

The last two months or so have been marred by bad luck for Brandon Carlo, but he soon might return to game action.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was on the ice in a full-contact jersey for Thursday’s morning skate, and head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Carlo could return as soon as early next week. That puts him as a possibility for one of the games Monday or Tuesday in New Jersey against the Devils.

Carlo has been dealing with an upper-body injury, one not related to the concussion he sustained on a Tom Wilson headshot back on March 5. The 24-year-old was playing in just his second game back from the head injury when he sustained the current ailment on April 1.

Lately, Kevan Miller has been logging most of the time in Carlo’s spot on the right side of the second defensive pairing. Presumably, it will be Charlie McAvoy, Carlo and Miller on the right side when everyone is at full health.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images